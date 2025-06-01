Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Monday & Tuesday

Jun 1, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Shavout Lego Flowers Green

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous on Monday and Tuesday, June 2nd and 3rd. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online. If a core update happens, I will also catch up on that when I get back. I also won't be on the It's New daily podcast on those days.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

For more on this holiday, check out Wikipedia.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back on Wednesday.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Monday & Tuesday

Jun 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Video: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Web Publishing Dead, AI Mode Search Console Data & AI Mode Scares SEOs

May 30, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google May Extend The Google Search Box To See More Of The Query

May 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Al Max Replaces Search Max In Google Ads

May 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On How Googlebot Crawling Has Changed Over The Years

May 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.