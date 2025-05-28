With Google rolling out AI Mode in the US and calling it the future of Google Search, many SEOs are worried about how organic search will lead traffic and conversions for their business and their clients. Well, a small poll showed that most SEO are scared about AI Mode being the future of Google Search.

The poll was on X by Joe Youngblood who asked "How do you feel about Google AI Mode replacing search in the near future."

The poll only received 276 votes but most, 45%, said they are "Scared out of my mind." 35% responded "Meh," 15% said they are "Excited" and 5% said they are "kind of ok."

Here is the poll as a screenshot and then an embed:

How do you feel about Google AI Mode replacing search in the near future: — Joe Youngblood - SEO, Futurology, AI, Marketing (@YoungbloodJoe) May 20, 2025

With Google giving us super limited tracking of AI Mode and knowing that the links and citations probably will result in a huge drop in clicks from Google Search - no wonder SEOs are nervous.

Last Friday, I posted a somewhat motivational video on this topic - not sure if you saw it - but here it is:

Forum discussion at X.