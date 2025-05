Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

With Google rolling out AI Mode in the US and calling it the future of Google Search, many SEOs are worried about how organic search will lead traffic and conversions for their business and their clients. Well, a small poll showed that most SEO are scared about AI Mode being the future of Google Search.

The poll was on X by Joe Youngblood who asked "How do you feel about Google AI Mode replacing search in the near future."

The poll only received 276 votes but most, 45%, said they are "Scared out of my mind." 35% responded "Meh," 15% said they are "Excited" and 5% said they are "kind of ok."

Here is the poll as a screenshot and then an embed:

How do you feel about Google AI Mode replacing search in the near future: — Joe Youngblood - SEO, Futurology, AI, Marketing (@YoungbloodJoe) May 20, 2025

With Google giving us super limited tracking of AI Mode and knowing that the links and citations probably will result in a huge drop in clicks from Google Search - no wonder SEOs are nervous.

Last Friday, I posted a somewhat motivational video on this topic - not sure if you saw it - but here it is:

