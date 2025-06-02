Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

You can check out the June 2025 Google webmaster report, it is a great place to recap what happened over the past month. Bing is testing chat with Copilot in Bing Search. Google's Gemini Live is now available in iOS and Android, it is cool but can get things wrong. Google Search product results tests a few quick view buttons. Google Lens is coming to YouTube Shorts, without ads. And a reminder, I am offline Monday and Tuesday, so this was pre-prewritten and scheduled to go out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

June 2025 Google Webmaster Report

It's time for the big Google Webmaster report, where I recap all the big organic Google Search related news I covered here over the past month. We had Google I/O and with that, AI Mode went live in the US, with a bunch of new AI features. AI Overviews expanded, and it leads to Google Search query growth. And Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, feels this won't kill publishers - believe it or not.

It's time for the big Google Webmaster report, where I recap all the big organic Google Search related news I covered here over the past month. We had Google I/O and with that, AI Mode went live in the US, with a bunch of new AI features. AI Overviews expanded, and it leads to Google Search query growth. And Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, feels this won't kill publishers - believe it or not. Bing Search Tests Chat with Copilot Section

Microsoft is testing a new "Chat with Copilot" section within the Bing Search results. This section will give you query and question ideas that expand your original search query done on Bing and try to take you into Copilot, Microsoft's AI search experience.

Microsoft is testing a new "Chat with Copilot" section within the Bing Search results. This section will give you query and question ideas that expand your original search query done on Bing and try to take you into Copilot, Microsoft's AI search experience. Google's Gemini Live Available On Gemini App

At Google I/O, Google demoed a feature named Gemini Live, where you point your smartphone camera at stuff and then ask Gemini questions about what you are looking at. Well, that feature went live late on Friday on the Gemini app.

At Google I/O, Google demoed a feature named Gemini Live, where you point your smartphone camera at stuff and then ask Gemini questions about what you are looking at. Well, that feature went live late on Friday on the Gemini app. Google Search Product Results Tests Blue Quick View Button

Google is testing a blue "Quick View" button on the popular product listings within Google Search. The funny thing is, prior to 2018, Google did have a quick view button for shopping ads, then used a "see more" button and it has changed but these are not ads, these are organic product results.

Google is testing a blue "Quick View" button on the popular product listings within Google Search. The funny thing is, prior to 2018, Google did have a quick view button for shopping ads, then used a "see more" button and it has changed but these are not ads, these are organic product results. Google Lens Comes To YouTube Shorts - Without Ads For Now...

Google Lens will soon work on YouTube shorts, all you need to do is pause the YouTube Short, then make a circle on the portion of the video you want Google Lens to search on and it will provide an overlay dialog menu to show you search results that match.

Google Lens will soon work on YouTube shorts, all you need to do is pause the YouTube Short, then make a circle on the portion of the video you want Google Lens to search on and it will provide an overlay dialog menu to show you search results that match. Google Indoor Basketball Court

We've seen various basketball courts at Google's multiple offices, they are fairly common. But here is one that might be inside on of the Google offices, an indoor basketball court.

We've seen various basketball courts at Google's multiple offices, they are fairly common. But here is one that might be inside on of the Google offices, an indoor basketball court. Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Monday & Tuesday

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous on Monday and Tuesday, June 2nd and 3rd. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

9 Ways to Truly Differentiate Your Content in an AI World, WordStream

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.