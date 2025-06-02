Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
You can check out the June 2025 Google webmaster report, it is a great place to recap what happened over the past month. Bing is testing chat with Copilot in Bing Search. Google's Gemini Live is now available in iOS and Android, it is cool but can get things wrong. Google Search product results tests a few quick view buttons. Google Lens is coming to YouTube Shorts, without ads. And a reminder, I am offline Monday and Tuesday, so this was pre-prewritten and scheduled to go out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
June 2025 Google Webmaster Report
It's time for the big Google Webmaster report, where I recap all the big organic Google Search related news I covered here over the past month. We had Google I/O and with that, AI Mode went live in the US, with a bunch of new AI features. AI Overviews expanded, and it leads to Google Search query growth. And Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, feels this won't kill publishers - believe it or not.
-
Bing Search Tests Chat with Copilot Section
Microsoft is testing a new "Chat with Copilot" section within the Bing Search results. This section will give you query and question ideas that expand your original search query done on Bing and try to take you into Copilot, Microsoft's AI search experience.
-
Google's Gemini Live Available On Gemini App
At Google I/O, Google demoed a feature named Gemini Live, where you point your smartphone camera at stuff and then ask Gemini questions about what you are looking at. Well, that feature went live late on Friday on the Gemini app.
-
Google Search Product Results Tests Blue Quick View Button
Google is testing a blue "Quick View" button on the popular product listings within Google Search. The funny thing is, prior to 2018, Google did have a quick view button for shopping ads, then used a "see more" button and it has changed but these are not ads, these are organic product results.
-
Google Lens Comes To YouTube Shorts - Without Ads For Now...
Google Lens will soon work on YouTube shorts, all you need to do is pause the YouTube Short, then make a circle on the portion of the video you want Google Lens to search on and it will provide an overlay dialog menu to show you search results that match.
-
Google Indoor Basketball Court
We've seen various basketball courts at Google's multiple offices, they are fairly common. But here is one that might be inside on of the Google offices, an indoor basketball court.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Monday & Tuesday
This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous on Monday and Tuesday, June 2nd and 3rd. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It looks like Google has changed the design of the 'Things to Know' section. It now resembles the 'People Also Ask' section, Sachin Patel on X
- Bing tests a new design with cards that include videos and website results., Sachin Patel on X
- Bing testing copilot answer. Snap for test and normal window for same query., Khushal Bherwani on X
- Did Google add UTM to check iOS Safari traffic for Google more accurately?, Amit Saha on X
- Goodbye SEO, and helloooo SEO!, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Google updated its eCommerce rich cards — smaller headings, added feedback section, and now shows up to 5 products. Earlier, headings were bold and no three-dot menu., Sachin Patel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Lens coming to YouTube Shorts
- The future of B2B authority building in the AI search era
- How Google, Meta, and Microsoft Ads are earning – and losing – trust in 2025
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Germany seeks to levy 10% tax on online platforms like Google, Reuters
- Google partners on watershed health in North and South Carolina, Google Blog
- Google seeks to sell some Mountain View sites that may become housing, Mercury News
- The Times and Amazon Announce an A.I. Licensing Deal, New York Times
- Will Google still build housing as it pulls back from real estate?, Mercury News
- Google, Justice Department face off in climactic showdown in search monopoly case, San Francisco Chronicle
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Whither Local Pack, Brandz, Social Only Looks Easy, Google Then & Now, Near Media
- Almost-Customers Are Local SEO Gold, Local Visibility System
Mobile & Voice
- Apple's US App Store topped $400B in developer billings and sales in 2024, TechCrunch
- YouTube will soon let viewers use Google Lens to search what they see while watching Shorts, TechCrunch
SEO
- 16 SEO Mistakes to Avoid Like the Plague, SEO dot co
- AI Search Is Killing Clicks—Here’s How Marketers Can Still Win, Bill Hartzer
- Search Isn’t Dead. It’s Just Getting Smarter with Rand Fishkin & Will Critchlow, Search Pilot
- SEO After Google I/O 2025: What Just Happened?, SEOSLY
- AI Mode & Page Indexing, DEJAN
- Google's AI Mode & SEO, Demystified (No Buzzwords), Ann Smarty
- Seriously, please stop with the new acronyms. It's still SEO: Search Everywhere Optimization., SparkToro
PPC
- Update to the Personalized advertising policy (May 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Microsoft Advertising Adds AI Tools to Streamline Ad Text Creation, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI Overviews are dominating travel searches. Here’s the data to prove it., Dune7
- Google AI Mode for Search Has Arrived. Proceed With Caution., New York Times
- Perplexity's new tool can generate spreadsheets, dashboards, and more, TechCrunch
- Thanks to ChatGPT, Google AI Mode will replace search as you know it, Vox
- The AI Deluge at Google I/O 2025, Reflect Digital
Other Search
- DeepSeek R1-0528 arrives in powerful open source challenge to OpenAI o3 and Google Gemini 2.5 Pro, VentureBeat
- DeepSeek Says Upgraded Model Reasons Better, Hallucinates Less, Bloomberg
Feedback:
