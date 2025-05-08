Google Tests Alignment Changes To Search Result Snippets

Google is testing a slightly different layout for its search result snippets. Google seems to be indenting the title link, URL and description to the right and placing the favicon indented to the left of that placement.

This is a subtle change but Google has been testing it over the past few days.

I first spotted this via Damien who posted a screenshot on X - here is a side-by-side, so you can see the difference between the two. The test version is on the left:

Google Snippet Alignment Test 2

Then Will O'Hara also spotted it and shared some screenshots on X as well:

Google Snippet Alignment Test 1

vs

Google Snippet Alignment Test 1b

Here are more:

And Frank Standtman also posted about this on Mastodon.

I am not sure how much it matters or not but hey, I like tracking these changes:

Forum discussion at X and Mastodon.

 

