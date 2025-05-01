May 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Here is our monthly Google Webmaster Report - the May 2025 edition - where I summarize the past 30 days or so of the big organic Google related news in one place. Google did not have any official Google ranking updates but we sure did see several days of intense ranking volatility.

Google confirmed it will now link its AI Overviews to more search results, with yes, more AI Overviews, that link to more AI Overviews. Google AI Mode now is multimodal and there is this follow up search box feature. Click through rates continue to be horrid from AI Overviews.

Google Search Console released hourly data in the API, they may be releasing desktop Discover data when Discover rolls out on Desktop. Plus, Google updated a number of Search Console and Merchant Center reports.

Google is migrating off their ccTLDs, which is big news, but it does not mean you should do the same. Google can now subscribe to your emails to find content not necessarily on your website. And Google is finally doing away with special announcement structured data.

Google released its maps spam prevention numbers, promised to drop reviews on schools and launched video previews for video verification.

Google was ruled a monopoly for the second time but reported very good earnings days later.

Below are all the larger headlines for the past month and if you missed last month, you can see April here.

Google Ranking Updates:

