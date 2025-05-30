Video: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Web Publishing Dead, AI Mode Search Console Data & AI Mode Scares SEOs

This week, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility around May 29th. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said web publishing is not dead and had a great interview with The Verge. Most SEOs are scared of AI Mode in Google Search. Google AI Mode data is coming to Search Console. Google AI Overviews test query expansion feature. Google Ads has new help documents on AI Overviews and AI experiences. Google Ads can show above/below, or within AI Overviews, but not both at the same time. Google Ads replaced Search Max with AI Max in the Google Ads interface. Some are seeing the new channel reporting for performance max campaigns in the wild. SEOs are complaining about the live broadcasting schema and the Indexing API. Google warns about using the Indexing API for unsupported content. Google is moving notifications to the new Google Merchant Center Next on June 25th. Google updated how it shows questions and answers in the local panel. Google Shopping tests a new sub-menu with the super G logo. Bing is testing a sticky footer for related searches. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

