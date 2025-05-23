Google has confirmed that AI Mode reporting will be coming to Google Search Console. It is currently not yet in Search Console, but it will be coming as part of the AI Mode rollout.

John Mueller from Google posted a comment on one of my LinkedIn posts saying:

Al Mode reporting is not yet live in Search Console. We're updating our documentation to reflect this will be showing soon as part of the Al Mode rollout.

There was a lot of confusion about AI Mode Search Console reporting when AI Mode first began to roll out in the U.S. search results. The Search Console help documentation only mentioned AI Overviews but then a new help document did mention Search Console will show AI Mode traffic.

We still don't know how it will show in the Search Console performance report. I suspect it will be like AI Overviews, where there is no way to filter out just AI Mode impressions, clicks and CTR. But maybe I am wrong.

I mean, if you think about it, AI Mode does not belong to the main search results page. It is in its own tab and thus, it should not be reported in the main performance report. It should be listed under the search type section next to web, image, video, news, etc:

It would not be listed as a "Search Appearance" filter in Search Console's performance reports - that is where you'd want to see AI Overviews, I would assume.

In any event - Google will start showing AI Mode data within Search Console. Will we get a way to dive into that data to see specific queries, pages, impressions, clicks and all the specifics to AI Mode? That is too early to tell.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.