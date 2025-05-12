Google Tests AI Mode Button On Google Search Box

May 12, 2025 - 7:51 am
Filed Under Google

Google Robot

Google is testing ways to get more people to try AI Mode with a new AI Mode button in the Google Search bar on the Google home page. We are also seeing Google replace the I'm Feeling Lucky button with an AI Mode button.

We've seen Google test AI Mode promotions with banners in the search results but now Google is placing large buttons in the search bar to get people to use AI Mode.

This was spotted by Damien over the weekend who posted these screenshots on X - by default it seems to be a gray button that says AI Mode and then when you hover your mouse cursor over it, it adds some color to it:

Google Ai Mode Search Box Button Gray

Google Ai Mode Search Box Button Color

And the AI Mode replacing the I'm Feeling Natzir spotted Lucky button on X - here is his screenshot:

Ai Mode Im Feeling Lucky

When it is clicked on, it takes you into the AI Mode interface:

We do expect some to start seeing AI mode without opting into it at some point, but that is not this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

