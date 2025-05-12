Google is testing ways to get more people to try AI Mode with a new AI Mode button in the Google Search bar on the Google home page. We are also seeing Google replace the I'm Feeling Lucky button with an AI Mode button.

We've seen Google test AI Mode promotions with banners in the search results but now Google is placing large buttons in the search bar to get people to use AI Mode.

This was spotted by Damien over the weekend who posted these screenshots on X - by default it seems to be a gray button that says AI Mode and then when you hover your mouse cursor over it, it adds some color to it:

And the AI Mode replacing the I'm Feeling Natzir spotted Lucky button on X - here is his screenshot:

When it is clicked on, it takes you into the AI Mode interface:

AI Mode is expanding. As covered yesterday, I'm seeing AI Mode in the main search bar now. Just hitting 'enter' on your keyboard launches a normal search, but the AI Mode button is getting prime real estate there. h/t @AndellDam who first picked this up. pic.twitter.com/vTEFvtq6TS — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 11, 2025

Here's another version: the "I'm feeling lucky" button is now the AI Mode button. https://t.co/ywGHC5duyK pic.twitter.com/zFLXQ6bnxC — Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) May 11, 2025

We do expect some to start seeing AI mode without opting into it at some point, but that is not this.

