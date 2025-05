Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is testing ways to get more people to try AI Mode with a new AI Mode button in the Google Search bar on the Google home page. We are also seeing Google replace the I'm Feeling Lucky button with an AI Mode button.

We've seen Google test AI Mode promotions with banners in the search results but now Google is placing large buttons in the search bar to get people to use AI Mode.

This was spotted by Damien over the weekend who posted these screenshots on X - by default it seems to be a gray button that says AI Mode and then when you hover your mouse cursor over it, it adds some color to it:

And the AI Mode replacing the I'm Feeling Natzir spotted Lucky button on X - here is his screenshot:

When it is clicked on, it takes you into the AI Mode interface:

AI Mode is expanding. As covered yesterday, I'm seeing AI Mode in the main search bar now. Just hitting 'enter' on your keyboard launches a normal search, but the AI Mode button is getting prime real estate there. h/t @AndellDam who first picked this up. pic.twitter.com/vTEFvtq6TS — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 11, 2025

Here's another version: the "I'm feeling lucky" button is now the AI Mode button. https://t.co/ywGHC5duyK pic.twitter.com/zFLXQ6bnxC — Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) May 11, 2025

We do expect some to start seeing AI mode without opting into it at some point, but that is not this.

Forum discussion at X.