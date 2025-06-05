Drop In Google Indexing Less Since Late May 2025?

Several individuals have inquired whether Google has been indexing fewer pages on websites since late May. I've seen a number of complaints, and while nothing is verified on Google's end, I wanted to share these reports with you.

The question is, how widespread is this issue, is it an issue, is it a reporting change, it is a change to Google's indexing algorithms or is it nothing?

John Mueller from Google replied to these concerns on Bluesky asking for specific examples, he wrote, "Which millions of pages? Happy to hear specifics."

Update: John Mueller added on Bluesky, "But from looking at other examples, I don't see an issue. We don't index all content, and what we index can change over time."

Jason Kilgore first pinged me about this and then posted on LinkedIn saying, "I'm seeing confirmation of this with TaxServiceNearYou.com; it has 0 backlinks, and is experiencing an outsized level of removal from the index which began on May 26th." For him, the "Crawled - currently not indexed" error saw a spike.

He shared this screenshot with me of that indexing report:

Gsc Page Indexing Report Jason

Adam Gent also posted on LinkedIn and wrote, "At Indexing Insight we're tracking millions of pages and over the last few weeks our 'Crawled -previously indexed' report has been blowing up."

Here is his screenshot:

Gsc Page Indexing Report Adam

Gagan Ghorta posted on X:

Gsc Page Indexing Report Gagan

24Cryptoverse also posted on X:

Gsc Page Indexing Report 24c

Here are more examples:

John repied to that one but on Bluesky:

Which millions of pages? Happy to hear specifics.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) June 5, 2025 at 4:50 AM

Plus, there are a number of complaints about this in the comments area on this site:

It's the same for me. Half of my site has been deindexed since May 27, 2025! We work like crazy to provide a reliable site with verified data, and we're being penalized while misleading sites promoting scams remain at the top of the results. It's just disgusting!

Index Report Comment 1

Index Report Comment 2

I went through some random sites I have access to in Google Search Console and I am seeing a bit of a pattern here - maybe:

Gsc Page Indexing Report 1

Gsc Page Indexing Report 2

Gsc Page Indexing Report 3

Gsc Page Indexing Report 4

I am not sure if something is going on or note - as Glenn Gabe noted on X it might not be something to worry about if it falls under 'indexed, though blocked by robots.txt.

This can be that or it can be a change to how Google processes this report or it can be one of the recent Google unconfirmed updates that ran that now resulted in Google not valuing the pages as much and thus indexing less. For more on that, see this article and this one - although, I've written about that a ton.

Are you noticing the same pattern? Check your page indexing report and dig in and let us know.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: John Mueller added on Bluesky, "But from looking at other examples, I don't see an issue. We don't index all content, and what we index can change over time."

 

