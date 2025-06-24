New Google Search Emoji Answer Feature

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:45 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Dressed Srug Emoji

Google is testing a new feature to replace all those copy and paste emoji websites. You know, when you want to know what an emoji is for a specific emotion and you go to Google and it brings up websites that have the emojis and you can click copy to your clipboard... Well, Google is doing that right in search.

This was spotted by Len on X who posted some examples - I cannot currently replicate - so this seems like just a test right now:

Here is his screenshot, notice you can copy the variations of the emojis to your clipboard:

Google Shrugging Emoji Answer

Here is what I see for this query:

Google Search Shruggling Emoji

Is this the end for these emoji sites now? 😔

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Still Says URL Extensions Still Don't Matter

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

New Google Search Emoji Answer Feature

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:45 am
Google

Google Expands AI Mode To India In Search Labs

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Tests Social Profiles Above Google Posts

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Undisclosed Blue Search Answer?

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Slim Light Blue Vertical Bar By Search Result Snippets

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Expands AI Mode To India In Search Labs
Next Story: Google Still Says URL Extensions Still Don't Matter

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.