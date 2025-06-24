Google is testing a new feature to replace all those copy and paste emoji websites. You know, when you want to know what an emoji is for a specific emotion and you go to Google and it brings up websites that have the emojis and you can click copy to your clipboard... Well, Google is doing that right in search.

This was spotted by Len on X who posted some examples - I cannot currently replicate - so this seems like just a test right now:

Here is his screenshot, notice you can copy the variations of the emojis to your clipboard:

Here is what I see for this query:

Is this the end for these emoji sites now? 😔

New Google Emoji SERP feature let's you copy the code for emojis with a click:

cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/RuSEa2CYsG — Len (@lenraleigh) June 23, 2025

