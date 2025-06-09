Normally, when I see a lot of chatter within the SEO community, I also see the third-party Google search ranking volatility tools heat up. Now I am seeing the tools heat up in a very big way over the weekend but the SEO chatter within the SEO community being super calm - which is super unusual.

We've had this before but again, it is unusual. Thus, I wanted to document that most of the third party Google Search ranking update tools were pretty heated over the weekend. But at the same time, the community is not freaking out about ranking changes and a Google ranking update.

I am seeing almost no chatter about ranking volatility in the WebmasterWorld forums and I don't see much at Black Hat World - plus, the comments on this site are not chattering about ranking disturbances.

Yes, we had the Google Discover reporting bug but outside of that, not much chatter.

But the tools are heated, here is what they show:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

SimilarWeb:

Cognitive SEO:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

The last time we reported on Google ranking updates were a number of unconfirmed updated, including June 4th, May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th. We have yet to have second official update in 2025, we had the March 2025 core update but no other official update in 2025 - yet.

Are you seeing anything new over the weekend?

