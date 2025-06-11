Google's John Mueller responded to a complaint about indexing issues and ranking drops within Google Search, citing that the possible reason is unrelated content on the site. John said in response to the complaint, "One of the things I noticed is that there's a lot of totally unrelated content on the site."

We have covered the topic many times before, some call it "staying in your lane," and not writing content that is off topic to your primary coverage.

Now John Mueller said on Bluesky, "One of the things I noticed is that there's a lot of totally unrelated content on the site." He then asked if that "is that by design?"

He then gave him some ways to find this content. He wrote, "If you go to Bing and use [site:tpointtech.com watch online], [site:tpointtech.com sexy], [site:tpointtech.com top 10] , similarly probably in your Search Console, it looks really weird."

Here is that post but click through to see the questions:

To be fair, Google has said previously that niche content isnt required and you don't need to run a niche site to rank.

But yea, if you write about search engines all day and then start blogging about recipes, then maybe your readers will be confused.

