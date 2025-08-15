Google Search Age Verification: Asking To Confirm You're An Adult

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:31 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Age Verification Boy

Google Search started to roll out the age verification that it said it would begin doing a couple of weeks ago. Yes, it is not just YouTube, it goes across Google Search ads too, as we Reddit user spotted this (hat tip to Tech Issues Today where Google Search posted a notice to ask the user to confirm they are an adult.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Search Age Verification Prompt

It reads:

Google changed some of your settings:
We changed some of your account settings because we couldn't confirm you're an adult. Check if your new settings are right for you.

You can learn more about these changes over here.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2025

Aug 15, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Continues, Preferred Sources, Site Hack Demolishes Traffic & Google On AI

Aug 15, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Chartbeat: Traffic From Google To Publishers Stable Over Years

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:51 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Suggests AI SEO Acronyms May Lead To Scams & Spam

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Age Verification: Asking To Confirm You're An Adult

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Looking Into Adding Analytics For Preferred Sources

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Looking Into Adding Analytics For Preferred Sources
Next Story: Google's John Mueller Suggests AI SEO Acronyms May Lead To Scams & Spam

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.