Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A new study backs Google by saying traffic to publishers has been stable over the past few years. Google's John Mueller suggests AI SEO acronyms lead to scammy and spammy practices. Google Search age verification is now out in the wild. Google may add analytics for the new preferred sources feature. Google is testing a loyalty benefits section in the merchant knowledge panel. Microsoft Copilot local results link the reviews to Google Maps. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap.

ChatGPT chief Nick Turley doesn’t want you too attached to AI, The Verge

