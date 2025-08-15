Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2025

Aug 15, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A new study backs Google by saying traffic to publishers has been stable over the past few years. Google's John Mueller suggests AI SEO acronyms lead to scammy and spammy practices. Google Search age verification is now out in the wild. Google may add analytics for the new preferred sources feature. Google is testing a loyalty benefits section in the merchant knowledge panel. Microsoft Copilot local results link the reviews to Google Maps. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Chartbeat: Traffic From Google To Publishers Stable Over Years
    The studies we have thus seen from third parties have all said traffic from Google Search to websites has declined a lot since AI Overviews came out. But we have a new study from Chartbeat that says traffic to news publishers from Google (including Discover) has been stable over the past few years.
  • Google's John Mueller Suggests AI SEO Acronyms May Lead To Scams & Spam
    Google's John Mueller replied to a lot of the hype around all GEO, AIO, AEO, etc topics floating around the SEO space. John said on Bluesky, "The higher the urgency, and the stronger the push of new acronyms, the more likely they're just making spam and scamming."
  • Google Looking Into Adding Analytics For Preferred Sources
    Google recently launched the preferred sources for top stories within Google Search. But there is no way for publishers to know how many of their readers selected their website as a preferred source. But Google said they are "looking into this" and may provide such data to publishers.
  • Microsoft Copilot Links Local Reviews To Bing Competitor Google Maps
    It looks like Microsoft Copilot, formerly Bing Chat, is using Google Maps reviews for its local AI results. It also links directly to the Google Maps business profile listing when you click on the review stars and ratings from Copilot.
  • Google Tests Loyalty Benefits Section In Merchant Knowledge Panels
    Google is testing adding a "loyalty benefits" section to the merchant/retailer knowledge panels. This would show on the right side of the page, under the description of the retailer.
  • Google Search Age Verification: Asking To Confirm You're An Adult
    Google Search started to roll out the age verification that it said it would begin doing a couple of weeks ago. Yes, it is not just YouTube, it goes across Google Search ads too, as we reported back a couple of weeks ago.
  • Cute: Nik's PPC Toy Box Book
    Here is a photo from Dii Pooler of a book she put together named Nik's PPC Toy Box: The Adventures of a Future PPC Strategist. She shared this photo of her holding it on X and wrote, "I just released the first #childrensbook solely dedicated to #PPC advertising. Why? Because why not give future generations a head start! This isn't just a kids' book. It's how you build legacy."
  • Video: Google Volatility Continues, Preferred Sources, Site Hack Demolishes Traffic & Google On AI
    The Google search ranking volatility has not calmed down since the June core update and we are in mid-August and expecting another core update soon. Google launched the preferred sources feature for Top Stories in the US and India. Chartbeat says traffic from Google...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2025

Aug 15, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Continues, Preferred Sources, Site Hack Demolishes Traffic & Google On AI

Aug 15, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Chartbeat: Traffic From Google To Publishers Stable Over Years

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:51 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Suggests AI SEO Acronyms May Lead To Scams & Spam

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Age Verification: Asking To Confirm You're An Adult

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Looking Into Adding Analytics For Preferred Sources

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Continues, Preferred Sources, Site Hack Demolishes Traffic & Google On AI

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.