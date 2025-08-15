Google recently launched the preferred sources for top stories within Google Search. But there is no way for publishers to know how many of their readers selected their website as a preferred source.

But Google said they are "looking into this" and may provide such data to publishers.

An SEO asked if Google can give us data on how many people added you as a preferred source. And Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering for Google Search, responded saying "We're looking into this."

Here are those posts:

Would be nice to see how many people added you...a new feature on GSC? — Cong L. (@CongL) August 13, 2025

We're looking into this. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) August 14, 2025

As a reminder, you can make this site as preferred source by clicking here.

If I get more data on this, I will share those details.

Forum discussion at X.