Just like Google had AI Overviews (also featured snippets) in the People also ask section of Google Search, Google is now testing AI Mode within People also ask. Plus, Google is testing it in the Chrome search auto-suggestions drop down.

I guess this is because AI Mode is live in the US.

The first person to notify me of AI Mode results in People also ask was Marty Eigner on X and then JH Scherck on X who shared this screenshot:

Google Ai Mode People Also Ask

And Damien spotted AI Mode in the Chrome auto-suggest, he posted that on X as well:

Google Ai Chrome

Forum discussion at X.

 

