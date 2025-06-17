Just like Google had AI Overviews (also featured snippets) in the People also ask section of Google Search, Google is now testing AI Mode within People also ask. Plus, Google is testing it in the Chrome search auto-suggestions drop down.

I guess this is because AI Mode is live in the US.

The first person to notify me of AI Mode results in People also ask was Marty Eigner on X and then JH Scherck on X who shared this screenshot:

And Damien spotted AI Mode in the Chrome auto-suggest, he posted that on X as well:

"Explore further in AI Mode" in the usual results too instead of PAA



Also cc @rustybrick https://t.co/fpIwQ4HHqz — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 16, 2025

Forum discussion at X.