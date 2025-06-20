Google: Larger & Longer Issues Can Take Longer To Reverse In Google Search

Google's John Mueller said that for larger and longer issues, it can take Google longer for Google Search to reprocess it all. Meaning, the bigger the issue and the longer the issue was on your site, Google will take longer to reprocess all of those signals and thus, it will take longer for your rankings to change based on the updates you made.

John said this on Bluesky when he was told by the site owner who had a lot of unrelated content on his site, that he removed that unrelated content.

John replied saying if it was a manual action in Google Search Console, he would need to submit a reconsideration request. If it was not a manual action, then it would take "quite some time, especially if the issue was bigger/longer lasting."

Here is John's post:

Hi Mahesh, if there's a manual action, you need to go through the reconsideration process. If there's no manual action, then it needs to be reprocessed by our systems - your site & its signals. Sometimes these things take quite some time, especially if the issue was bigger/longer lasting.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) June 19, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Here are the posts from the site owner:

@johnmu.com Dear Sir, We’ve reviewed your suggestions and removed all unrelated content (movie posts, “Top 10” articles, general reviews) to align with Google’s quality guidelines and focus on technology and education. We’re committed to maintaining a high-quality site and appreciate your guidance

[image or embed]

— Mahesh Sharma (@mahesh-seo.bsky.social) June 19, 2025 at 9:22 AM

If any issues arise again, we look forward to your valuable suggestions.

Thank you for your support. Best regards, Team Tpoint Tech Mahesh Sharma

@rustybrick.com

[image or embed]

— Mahesh Sharma (@mahesh-seo.bsky.social) June 19, 2025 at 9:22 AM

If you want to see what was happening here, you can see my post named Google On Unrelated Content As A Search Ranking Issue.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

