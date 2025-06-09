Google recently rolled out the Live Search feature in the Gemini app. But now Google was caught testing that Live Search feature directly in the main Google Search app, the Google App.

Live Search basically lets you point your phone's camera at whatever and you can then start talking to the app and it will have a conversation with you based on what you are verbally asking and also what you are looking at. It is cool and futuristic and it is live in the Gemini app and now being tested in the main Google app.

This was spotted by 9to5Google who shared these screenshots, you can see the live search button (I pointed to it in a big red arrow):

Here is the second screenshot that shows the response on the screen (also will speak it) and allows you to do follow-up questions:

9to5Google explained:

After you ask a question, Search Live will surface sites used to inform the answer with a scrollable carousel. Google can ask you clarifying questions to refine your query, while you’re free to ask follow-ups. You can exit the Google app and continue your conversation in the background.(The iOS app makes use of Live Activities.) As of today, Search Live’s camera capability that lets you stream video is not yet available. It’s similar to how Gemini Live first rolled out the voice experience before getting camera sharing.

