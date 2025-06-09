Over the past week I've been hearing that some Google Business Profiles are vanishing or disappearing. I am told that Google is aware of the complaints and are investigating, but that was last week.

It doesn't seem these are suspensions because there are no notices being sent. Instead, the Google Business Profile just disappears, just like their access was removed.

Joy Hawkins posted about it on X last week (hat tip to @JeremyRiveraSEO) and she wrote:

There have been at least 6 threads on the Google Business Profile forum in the last 24 hours along with multiple people reaching out in the last week about GBPs simply vanishing. Not suspended, just gone. Anyone else seeing this?

A Google Product Expert named Yan Gilbert posted in a Reddit thread that Google is aware of the issue. He wrote, "Confirmed issue. Google is aware and looking into it as there are many reports like this that started in the two days."

Tim Capper also posted on X, "they are working on a fix."

Not dreaming - they are working on a fix — Tim Capper (@GuideTwit) June 6, 2025

There may be a trick to get them to show up:

I have noticed it. If I go to Images and then back to All it appears again. Kind of annoying but It does the trick for me till they figure it all out. — Michael Leach (@mike_bfgfirm) June 3, 2025

Here are more complaints:

YES! Four total profiles for a single firm. Three Locations and a practitioner. Only one practitioner remained active. Happened around 5/19. — Sam Maher (@swmaher) June 3, 2025

Yes. My car dealers, they’re getting restless — Steve Shackelford (@stripmallsteve) June 3, 2025

A Reddit thread says:

I work for a new car dealership group and one of our GBPs , of which i was an owner of, has disappeared overnight with no trace of it, no email warnings of suspension or deletion, just actually zapped from existence. Automotive SEO companies have said there is a greater Google issue and outage causing this for car dealerships, but a support case through the automotive end of google resulted in the person simply saying, "However, upon further checking the said business profile is already deleted hence we can no longer proceed." I did not delete my profile, nor did anyone else. I know our business ID, have screenshots of it recently appearing and reviews being received as recently as a couple days ago even. I've no idea what to do next.

There are also two threads in the Google Business Help Forums with complaints, probably more. Here is what was posted there:

Hello! Over the weekend it appears a handful of GBP's have just vanished. As an agency, we reached out to our partner to find if we had been accidentally removed and they found that the GBP's no longer appear in their account lists, either. Just had another client who has not been fully onboarded yet to experience the same thing. Is anyone else seeing this?

Our Google business profile just completely disappeared for one of our businesses. The account was verified and valid for several years and we have never had any issues.

I cannot replicate this, my business comes up okay.

Are any of you seeing this?

