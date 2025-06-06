When Google announced at Google I/O the launch of AI Mode, Google also announced a number of new features including the ability for Google to take your query and analyze complex datasets and create graphics based on that. Well, Google announced data visualizations and graphs for finance queries are now in AI Mode.

It just works for finance queries and it works for questions about stocks and mutual funds. You can ask to compare any stocks, show price history over a given period, and much more.

Google wrote:

Ask to “compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024.” Instead of manually researching individual companies and their stock prices, AI Mode does the heavy lifting for you using Gemini’s advanced multi-step reasoning and multimodal capabilities. And ask a follow up like “did any of these companies pay back dividends?” and AI Mode understands what to research for you.

Here is a video of it in action - it is not live for me yet, so used the press material:

Then Google also published a nice PR piece named A closer look inside AI Mode. It is a cute read but nothing really under the hood in that post. Here is a snippet of that post:

The UXR team provided key insights into the use cases to prioritize for these users. Their research revealed, for example, that people are increasingly turning to AI for exploratory advice, "how-to" guides and even local shopping assistance.

Here is Robby Stein, VP at Google's post on this:

1/3 Today we’re starting to roll out a new AI Mode capability to perform complex analysis with data visualization in Labs. We showed this on stage at I/O, and starting today you’ll be able to try this out first for questions about stocks and mutual funds. You can ask to compare… pic.twitter.com/JX15wbsQeN — Robby Stein (@rmstein) June 5, 2025

3/3 And if you want to know more, you can ask a follow up question like “did any of these companies pay dividends?”



Give the new data viz feature a try and we’d love to know what you think! — Robby Stein (@rmstein) June 5, 2025

