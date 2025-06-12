Google Business Profiles Changes Add Updates To Posts

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Retailer Owners Writing Google Logo

Google seems to be flip-flopping between calling it Google Posts and Google Updates within Google Business Profiles. When a business owner wants to post an announcement of sorts on their Google local listing, they can click "Add update" or now "Posts" with a plus-sign.

I believe Google has changed between the two texts several times over the years, and I think mobile was different maybe in the Google Maps app? I forget over time.

But just a couple weeks ago, it was showing "add update":

Google Business Profile Add Update

And now it is showing "Posts":

Google Business Profile Posts

This was spotted by Syed M. Amir Hassan who posted about this on X - it is just a name change, I don't see any functionality changes...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Policy Update: Individual Accounts Can Be Paused Over Manager Account Violations

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Changes Add Updates To Posts

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Stock Level Colors

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Asset-Level PMax Reporting Rolling Out To Some

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2025

Jun 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Unrelated Content As A Search Ranking Issue

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Stock Level Colors
Next Story: Google Ads Policy Update: Individual Accounts Can Be Paused Over Manager Account Violations

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.