Google Business Profiles Changes Add Updates To Posts

Google seems to be flip-flopping between calling it Google Posts and Google Updates within Google Business Profiles. When a business owner wants to post an announcement of sorts on their Google local listing, they can click "Add update" or now "Posts" with a plus-sign.

I believe Google has changed between the two texts several times over the years, and I think mobile was different maybe in the Google Maps app? I forget over time.

But just a couple weeks ago, it was showing "add update":

And now it is showing "Posts":

This was spotted by Syed M. Amir Hassan who posted about this on X - it is just a name change, I don't see any functionality changes...

Just noticed the feature previously known as "Updates" in Google Business Profile has been renamed to "Posts".



cc: @JoyanneHawkins, @rustybrick @DarrenShaw_ @ColanNielsen pic.twitter.com/mBOzpJfuBx — Syed M. Amir Hassan (@SyedMAmirHassa1) June 12, 2025

