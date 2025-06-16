Tired of all that reading in the Google Search results, is it too hard to read the AI Overviews? Well, Google has a solution for you, they are called "Audio Overviews." Google will generate an audio version of an AI Overview type of response, that sounds a lot like its NotebookLM technology.

Google explained, "Audio Overviews, which uses our latest Gemini models to generate quick, conversational audio overviews for certain search queries."

This is an opt in Search Labs experiment that you can opt into over here and then "you’ll see the option on the search results page to tap to generate a short audio overview on the topic of your query," Google wrote.

Here is what it looks like:

Google explained this as:

Transform your Google Search results into engaging audio overviews. Listen to a concise conversation generated with AI, providing a preview of information from the top search results in response to your query, with links out to the web to explore more.

I do find it funny that the announcement's title says, "then click through to learn more." "Want to explore a topic further? We display helpful web pages right within the audio player on the search results page so you can easily dive in and learn more," Google added.

Sure - people will click through.

I do wish the audio responses would include information about the author and websites it was pulling from, and not just link to them below. They don't seem to mention that in the audio component. I tried only a few...

Audio Overview update: This was surreal to experience. I just triggered an audio overview about how Google's core systems counterbalance each other. The overview was heavily based on my blog posts (and tweets) about the topic. They even used the factory analogy I used in my blog… pic.twitter.com/cbf4JgkDiG — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 14, 2025

No mention of me in the overview, but clearly explaining many things I wrote. :) — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 14, 2025

Have you tried these? Do you like them?

Forum discussion at X.