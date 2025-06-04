We generally see the AI Overviews show at the top of the Google search results page, I mean, it is an overview, so you'd expect them at the top. But we've seen them show up in the middle of the search results, sometimes even in position two.

Now we are seeing examples of them showing at the botton of the search results page.

This was spotted by 松下 on X who shared a video and screenshot of this:

Here is the super long screenshot that is a bit hard to make out:

I am sure most of you would prefer these AI Overviews at the bottom but there is no way this will be the norm. I suspect this might be even some of bug...

