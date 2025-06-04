Google Search Results Snippets Tests Clickable Page Includes

You may remember the page includes search result snippet in Google Search. Well, now Google is testing making those clickable links that go to more search results. As a reminder, this reminds me of the tags we saw on the search result snippets in 2021, 2019 and 2017 - but I am not sure if they are the same.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X - here is one of those examples:

Page Includes Clickable Google

The previous time we saw this, those were not hyperlinked.

Here are more examples:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Results Snippets Tests Clickable Page Includes

