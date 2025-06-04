You may remember the page includes search result snippet in Google Search. Well, now Google is testing making those clickable links that go to more search results. As a reminder, this reminds me of the tags we saw on the search result snippets in 2021, 2019 and 2017 - but I am not sure if they are the same.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X - here is one of those examples:

The previous time we saw this, those were not hyperlinked.

Here are more examples:

Here is the mobile version pic.twitter.com/MyHnXgc6yL — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 1, 2025

