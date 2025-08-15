Google's John Mueller replied to a lot of the hype around all GEO, AIO, AEO, etc topics floating around the SEO space. John said on Bluesky, "The higher the urgency, and the stronger the push of new acronyms, the more likely they're just making spam and scamming."

I have not covered the topic much here, only really mentioned it on some videos here and there. But there is this push by some in the industry (and outside) to say SEO is dead and you need to now do GEO, AIO, AEO, etc to survive.

All of it is semantics to be honest, which is why I am not really writing about it much.

But when a Google representative gives a hot take calling some of this push to new acronyms spammy and scammy, you know I am going to cover it.

This stems from Barry Adams sharing a recent Digiday article named Despite the hype, publishers aren’t prioritizing GEO - here is that convo on Bluesky:

I was on a recent webinar on Search Engine Land on this, where we kind of debated it (the YouTube thumbnail is fire by the way). We went in circles a bit, which is typical of us, the SEO industry:

In any event - I am sure some of you have strong thoughts on the topic and of course, John's response to it.

John's not mincing words when it comes to the GEO hype.🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5pjxIdHza — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 14, 2025

