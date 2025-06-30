Google Tests AI Mode In Chrome Search Bar (Desktop & Android)

Google Ai Mode

Google is testing showing the ability to search in AI Mode within the Chrome search bar on desktop and Android devices. This is obviously being tested both in the US and in India, where AI Mode is available.

These tests were first spotted by Tech Issues Today who posted last week on the desktop Chrome test and this morning on the Android Chrome test.

Here are screenshots from Venkat of this happening:

Desktop:

Google Aimode Address Bar Shortcut

Android:

Google Ai Mode Android Search Bar

This was being tested in a beta version of Chrome for Android, Chrome Canary on Android.

Google will continue to push people to try AI Mode, which likely will be the future of Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.

 

