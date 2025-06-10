Google Search Console's API has not reported on data since June 3rd. The API is simply stuck since then, and I am not sure if it has anything to do with the Google Discover reporting issues or not - I suspect not fully since those were different dates.

Martin McGarry first notified me of this on Bluesky and then Simon Cox later pinged me on Bluesky as well. In short, if you have a tool or a reporting engine, like Looker Studio, that gets data from the Google Search Console API - it might not be getting any data since June 3rd.

I am not sure how widespread the issue but I am seeing a number of complaints. Mike Sullivan commented on Simon's post explaining why some and some are not seeing the issue. He wrote:

Looks like the same problem as last time -- the data is there if you set dataState to 'all' instead of 'final' (include fresh data). Seems to be that the processing doesn't finish and update the 'final' date.

Here is what it looks like for some:

Here are some of the complaint posts:

Looker GSC Connecter delayed AGAIN no updated data since June 3rd @rustybrick.com Dear Google bring back the human devs! — Martin SEO McGarry (@searchassistance.co.uk) June 9, 2025 at 4:04 AM

Hey @rustybrick.com - I'm seeing a delay on the Google GSC API again - seems to be stuck on the 3rd June. Am sure it will catch up soon but someone might want to give the box under the desk a tap @johnmu.com !



[image or embed] — SimonCox (@simoncox.com) June 9, 2025 at 6:28 PM

Looks like the same problem as last time -- the data is there if you set dataState to 'all' instead of 'final' (include fresh data). Seems to be that the processing doesn't finish and update the 'final' date. — Mike Sullivan (@analyticsedge.com) June 9, 2025 at 9:36 PM

Problem is the Google Search Console connector in Looker Studio only uses Final and cannot be Switched to All, which means I will have to pull the data into Big Query first to get it all automatically. A switch in the GSC connector would be lovely. — SimonCox (@simoncox.com) June 10, 2025 at 3:33 AM

Yup, via API we are only getting data up until 3rd of june right now — thoasty & bird (@thoast_and_bird) June 9, 2025

We had a similar issue in April 2025, February 2025 and December 2023.

