Google Search Undisclosed Blue Answer

I am not sure what this is but Google is testing (or maybe it is a bug) an answer box of sorts, in a blue highlight background (grayish on dark mode) with an answer. But there is no label on the result, is it an AI Overview, featured snippet or some other box?

I was first notified of this by David Matthew Kongsdorf Larsen (check out his YouTube channel) who send me this screenshot:

So I asked if anyone else have seen this before on X and some others responded:

Yes, yesterday at 8 p.m. Paris time.



With a small HTML tag bug. — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) June 23, 2025

Brodie Clark was able to trigger this and shared a video of it in action on X and SERP Alerts:

I am not sure what this is.

Update: Nate notified me of this back on June 4th and I missed it: