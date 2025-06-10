Google is testing adding product tags to photos within Google Local carousel's photos. These tags are overlayed on the "explore through photos" unit.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted a video of it in action on X and also on SERP Alerts - here is a still screenshot:

Here is his video:

Google is testing out a tagged products overlay within the ‘explore through photos’ unit. The tagged products on the images appear to be showing up automatically, likely based on product feed data and picked up through AI. More info: https://t.co/eeGlkrObY5 pic.twitter.com/U56aKZ6EWi — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) June 9, 2025

Brodie said, "The tagged products on the images appear to be showing up automatically, likely based on product feed data and picked up through AI."

I cannot seem to replicate this...

