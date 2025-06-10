Google Local Photos Testing Product Tags

Google Sneaker Store

Google is testing adding product tags to photos within Google Local carousel's photos. These tags are overlayed on the "explore through photos" unit.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted a video of it in action on X and also on SERP Alerts - here is a still screenshot:

Google Local Product Tags Images Photos

Here is his video:

Brodie said, "The tagged products on the images appear to be showing up automatically, likely based on product feed data and picked up through AI."

I cannot seem to replicate this...

Forum discussion at X.

 

