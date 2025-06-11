Google added new markup support for loyalty and membership programs with special pricing. This was supported in Google Merchant Center but now is supported in under Organization structured data combined with loyalty benefits under Product structured data, Google announced.

Google wrote, "Today we're adding support for defining loyalty programs under Organization structured data combined with loyalty benefits under Product structured data." "Adding a loyalty program under your Organization structured data is especially important if you don't have a Merchant Center account and want the ability to provide a loyalty program for your business," Google added.

Here is what it looks like in the search results snippet:

But if you are using Merchant Center, Google says just define it there. Google wrote, "if you have a Merchant Center account we recommend defining your loyalty program there instead."

Plus, you can validate this new markup in the Google rich testing tool. "Using the tool, you can confirm whether or not your markup is valid. For example, here is a test for loyalty program markup," Google wrote:

Forum discussion at X.