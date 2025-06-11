Google Gains Markup Support For Loyalty & Membership Programs

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Costco Warehouse

Google added new markup support for loyalty and membership programs with special pricing. This was supported in Google Merchant Center but now is supported in under Organization structured data combined with loyalty benefits under Product structured data, Google announced.

Google wrote, "Today we're adding support for defining loyalty programs under Organization structured data combined with loyalty benefits under Product structured data." "Adding a loyalty program under your Organization structured data is especially important if you don't have a Merchant Center account and want the ability to provide a loyalty program for your business," Google added.

Here is what it looks like in the search results snippet:

Loyalty Program

But if you are using Merchant Center, Google says just define it there. Google wrote, "if you have a Merchant Center account we recommend defining your loyalty program there instead."

Plus, you can validate this new markup in the Google rich testing tool. "Using the tool, you can confirm whether or not your markup is valid. For example, here is a test for loyalty program markup," Google wrote:

Loyalty Program Rrt

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Google Looks To Reduce Search & Ad Units With Buyout Program

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Gains Markup Support For Loyalty & Membership Programs

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2025

Jun 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Max Coming To All In Q3 2025

Jun 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Ads At Bottom Of Google Local Map Pack

Jun 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console API Data Stuck Since June 3rd

Jun 10, 2025 - 7:35 am
Previous Story: Running To Or Away From Google
Next Story: Google Looks To Reduce Search & Ad Units With Buyout Program

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.