Google has quietly updated its AI features and your website help document, which it initially launched just under a month ago, with a new section on troubleshooting preview controls. In short, if you are trying to block your content from showing in AI Overviews, AI Mode or other AI features in Google Search, then this section may help you.

This section reads:

If you implemented preview controls and you're still seeing your content appear in AI features on Search, try the following steps:

(1) Make sure that the preview control is correct and visible to Googlebot. To test if your implementation is correct, use the URL Inspection tool to see the HTML that Googlebot received while crawling the page.

(2) Allow time for Google to recrawl and process the change in preview controls. Remember that crawling can take anywhere from several days to several months, depending on how often our systems determine a page needs to be refreshed. If you've made changes, you can request that Google recrawl your pages.

If you tried the troubleshooting steps and still find issues, post in the Google Search Central Help Community.

Google also previously updated this page when they began counting AI Mode in Search Console.

Forum discussion at X.

 

