Google has made a small but I assume meaningful change to the search ranking systems document, the section for "Removal-based demotion systems." Google changed the wording from a "high" volume to a "significant" volume throughout that section.

So it no longer just needs to be a high number of documented cases of valid copyright removal requests and/or personal information removals involving a site with exploitative removal practices; but rather a "significant" volume of those.

Here is the new wording:

Here is the old archived wording:

What do you think these changes mean?

