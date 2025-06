Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

A study from Profound of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity shows that while ChatGPT mostly sources its information from Wikipedia, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity mostly source their information from Reddit.

The study looked at 30 million citations across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity from August 2024 to June 2025.

The findings:

ChatGPT's top source/citation for answers was Wikipedia at 47.9%

Google AI Overviews top source/citation for answers was Reddit at 21%

Perplexity's top source/citation for answers was Reddit at 46.7%

Here is the breakdown for Google AI Overviews that shows Reddit, followed closely by YouTube, then Quora, and Wikipedia only shows up at 5.7%:

Here is the chart for ChatGPT showing Wikipedia first, then Reddit at 11.3%:

Perplexity really favors Reddit:

Seems like, at least for now, Reddit really gets a lot of airtime across all three, but more so Google and Perplexity.

Forum discussion at X.