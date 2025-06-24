Google Expands AI Mode To India In Search Labs

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google India Robot On Phone

Google has made its first expansion of AI Mode outside of the US by announcing AI Mode is now available in Search Labs for those based in India. As you know, AI Mode is fully live, outside of Search Labs, for all US users and now Google is expanding access internationally.

Google wrote, "Following this positive feedback, we’re excited to bring AI Mode to India, starting today, as an experiment in Labs in English." "This approach allows us to learn what’s most helpful to our users here and improve rapidly with your feedback," Google added.

Google first launched AI Mode in Labs in the US in March 2025. Then at Google I/O, Google announced it would expand to all users in the US, and that eventually happened a few weeks later. Now, Google is expanding AI Mode internationally, starting with searchers in India within Search Labs.

Google added:

AI Overviews, now used by over 1.5 billion users every month, is a testament to this evolution. In our biggest markets like the U.S. and India, it’s already driving a more than 10% increase in usage for the types of queries where they appear. This means that once people use AI Overviews, they’re coming to do more of these types of queries, and what’s particularly exciting is how this growth increases over time. AI Mode expands what AI Overviews can do with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities.

Many in India pinged me over night about seeing this:

I assume Google will continue to expand AI Mode, like it did with AI Overviews, to more and more regions and languages.

Note, this is a labs feature so this data won't be in Search Console yet. Not that it matters.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Still Says URL Extensions Still Don't Matter

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

New Google Search Emoji Answer Feature

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:45 am
Google

Google Expands AI Mode To India In Search Labs

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Tests Social Profiles Above Google Posts

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Undisclosed Blue Search Answer?

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Slim Light Blue Vertical Bar By Search Result Snippets

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Tests Social Profiles Above Google Posts
Next Story: New Google Search Emoji Answer Feature

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.