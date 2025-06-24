Google has made its first expansion of AI Mode outside of the US by announcing AI Mode is now available in Search Labs for those based in India. As you know, AI Mode is fully live, outside of Search Labs, for all US users and now Google is expanding access internationally.

Google wrote, "Following this positive feedback, we’re excited to bring AI Mode to India, starting today, as an experiment in Labs in English." "This approach allows us to learn what’s most helpful to our users here and improve rapidly with your feedback," Google added.

Google first launched AI Mode in Labs in the US in March 2025. Then at Google I/O, Google announced it would expand to all users in the US, and that eventually happened a few weeks later. Now, Google is expanding AI Mode internationally, starting with searchers in India within Search Labs.

Google added:

AI Overviews, now used by over 1.5 billion users every month, is a testament to this evolution. In our biggest markets like the U.S. and India, it’s already driving a more than 10% increase in usage for the types of queries where they appear. This means that once people use AI Overviews, they’re coming to do more of these types of queries, and what’s particularly exciting is how this growth increases over time. AI Mode expands what AI Overviews can do with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities.

Many in India pinged me over night about seeing this:

Has Google rolled out AI mode to more countries? I can see AI mode in India since this morning. Also, I’ve tested this query in Mozilla Firefox.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/GZwZP82UKo — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) June 24, 2025

Google Search AI mode is now available in India for all users. You can enable it from Search Labs. Even users who haven’t enrolled are seeing suggestions to try AI mode. But it’s currently only available for users signed in to Google and not in incognito mode.@rustybrick… pic.twitter.com/hFMtyPRMzW — shyam (@talksaboutseo) June 24, 2025

Yes I also saw this morning but again I rechecked by searching it on news (as most of the time I have vpn turned on) pic.twitter.com/s2aZRXVgDJ — Durgesh (@DurgeshMane) June 24, 2025

I assume Google will continue to expand AI Mode, like it did with AI Overviews, to more and more regions and languages.

Hey India 🇮🇳 you've been asking for it, and now you've got it! AI Mode is available in India, starting today in Labs -- this is our first international expansion of AI Mode, and we'll be adding more features over time. You can sign up now to give it a try:… https://t.co/C0mGi5XaFD — Nick Fox (@thefox) June 24, 2025

Note, this is a labs feature so this data won't be in Search Console yet. Not that it matters.

Forum discussion at X.