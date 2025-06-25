Google Disallows Adding Countries Or States To Service Area Businesses

Google updated its service areas business guidelines help document to add "Do not add countries or states as a service area." Google also updated numerous parts of the document. But the big thing here is that you should not add states or countries to your service area lists, it is not designed for that.

This change was spotted by Stefan Somborac who posted about the details on X - he said, "Google just updated the rules for Business Profile service areas."

He shared some examples of this:

Here is a diff of the old and new document, so you can compare:

Doc Diff

Forum discussion at X.

 

