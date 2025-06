Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google updated its service areas business guidelines help document to add "Do not add countries or states as a service area." Google also updated numerous parts of the document. But the big thing here is that you should not add states or countries to your service area lists, it is not designed for that.

This change was spotted by Stefan Somborac who posted about the details on X - he said, "Google just updated the rules for Business Profile service areas."

This adds to the existing guideline: "...boundaries of your profile’s overall service area shouldn’t extend farther than about 2 hours of driving time from where your business is based."



The word "about" gives the guideline a bit of flexibility.



The new rule is rigid.



2/4 pic.twitter.com/ZleYUsS3bZ — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) June 24, 2025

He shared some examples of this:

Fun case: This marketing agency services 19 countries!



4/4 pic.twitter.com/GZax1PHVQX — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) June 24, 2025

Here is a diff of the old and new document, so you can compare:

Forum discussion at X.