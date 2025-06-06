Google has updated the event structured data and recipe structured data help documentation. The changes include removing the online event properties, adding more examples and also saying that recipe markup has no impact on the image chosen for a text result image.

Event Structured Data Changes

Google wrote they added more examples of eliglible and illegible events to the events documentation. Google also removed the online event properties because "to be eligible for the event experience on Google, events must be bookable by the general public and held at a physical location."

There are a number of changes throughout the document, you can quickly compare the live document to the archived version.

This section and others were removed:

Recipe Structured Data Changes

Google wrote they "clarified that the image property in Recipe structured data doesn't influence the image that's chosen as a text result image." This change was made because "the image property in Recipe markup is only used for recipe rich results, not for text result images."

Google added a box to this section that reads:

Specifying the image property in Recipe markup has no impact on the image chosen for a text result image. To optimize for a text result image, follow the image SEO best practices.

