Ever want to find query data in Google Search Console where the query is a conversational query style? The long long queries that give you insight into how people may be finding your content via AI search engines, the ones where people talk their query and not type them?

As you heard from Google at I/O and the countless interviews since then, people are using Google AI Mode and Gemini and even the much larger search box on Google.com to speak or type in more conversational queries. The super long queries that are the way you ask people and humans a question versus a typical search engine.

Well a number of SEOs came up with regex that does just that.

I spotted this first via Metehan Yesilyurt who posted about it on X and then Vijay Chauhan shared regex he used for this on X and then I spotted a post from David Konitzny on LinkedIn where he posted in German how to do this on his blog.

Here is Vijay Chauhan's example:

Google Search Console Regex Screen

Here is what Metehan Yesilyurt posted:

David breaks down more regex options, you can translate his German blog post into your language.

It is not clear if these are AI Mode queries, they can just be super long Google Search queries. We know AI Mode queries will be in Search Console in the near future but Google has not yet announced they are live. They will be soon but not yet.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

