Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining - Might Be A Reporting Bug

It seems the Google Search Console performance report for Google Discover has reported zero impressions and clicks starting Thursday, June 5th, or has underreported impressions and clicks significantly since that date. I am seeing a lot of complaints about this, and I am able to replicate this for several publishers I have GSC access with.

Update: After I posted this story, Google added an annotation to the Discover chart, symbolizing there is an issue:

Gsc Discover Annotation

Here is what some of those charts look like:

Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining

Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining2

Here are some of the complaints I spotted across social and on this site:

Ser Comments

I suspect this is some sort of reporting bug but we have not heard from anyone at Google about this yet. I will keep you posted on what I hear.

But it is important to know that it seems everyone is noticing this issue right now and you are not alone.

Forum discussion at X.

Update 2: John Mueller replied on Bluesky saying, "I need to check again, but I think it's just reporting that's stuck (also in the general performance report). If so, I'll have more details tomorrow."

Johnmu Reply

 

Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining - Might Be A Reporting Bug

Jun 8, 2025 - 8:12 am
