Google Search Console Discover Report Flatlining

It seems the Google Search Console performance report for Google Discover has reported zero impressions and clicks starting Thursday, June 5th, or has underreported impressions and clicks significantly since that date. I am seeing a lot of complaints about this, and I am able to replicate this for several publishers I have GSC access with.

Update: After I posted this story, Google added an annotation to the Discover chart, symbolizing there is an issue:

Here is what some of those charts look like:

Here are some of the complaints I spotted across social and on this site:

@rustybrick something seems really wrong with Discover. Not counting the correct data... — Rasmus Hellmyrs (@mobilanyheter) June 7, 2025

Same in Italy — Floriana Giambarresi (@fgiambarresi) June 8, 2025

Happening with us. too from Pakistan — Opportunities Corners (@corner_oc) June 7, 2025

I suspect this is some sort of reporting bug but we have not heard from anyone at Google about this yet. I will keep you posted on what I hear.

But it is important to know that it seems everyone is noticing this issue right now and you are not alone.

Update 2: John Mueller replied on Bluesky saying, "I need to check again, but I think it's just reporting that's stuck (also in the general performance report). If so, I'll have more details tomorrow."