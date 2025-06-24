Google is testing placing a light blue bar on the left side of the search results snippets title link. I am not sure why Google is doing this but it does add some flavor and color to the search results.

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel who posted several examples on X, here are one of those:

Here are more:

Spotted a fresh Google SERP experiment on mobile: a slim light‑blue bar running down the left of each result, right before the favicon + title. @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/wxPzfMN38a — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 21, 2025

Brodie Clark also noticed it shortly after:

Google is testing out blue lines beside snippets on mobile. The examples I've seen can either show as lighter beside the favicon or darker beside the title link, being an extension of the scrollable version from 2023. Details: https://t.co/eeGlkrObY5 pic.twitter.com/0yR38a4oho — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) June 21, 2025

And a day or so later, Vijay:

Have you seen this before? Blue line before sponsored & organic results? @rustybrick @brodieseo ? pic.twitter.com/uSwnOYvyZZ — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) June 23, 2025

Forum discussion at X.