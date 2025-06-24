Google Tests Slim Light Blue Vertical Bar By Search Result Snippets

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Filed Under Google

Light Blue Google Logo Lines

Google is testing placing a light blue bar on the left side of the search results snippets title link. I am not sure why Google is doing this but it does add some flavor and color to the search results.

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel who posted several examples on X, here are one of those:

Light Blue Line By Google Snippets

Here are more:

Brodie Clark also noticed it shortly after:

And a day or so later, Vijay:

Forum discussion at X.

 

