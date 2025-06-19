Google Rolls Out Talk & Listen Version Of Search Live In Labs

Jun 19, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Smart Phone Google Audio Waves

Google has begun rolling out the audio version, talk and listen version, of Search Live in the Google app to those who opt into the AI Mode experiment. This is not the video/camera/visual version, that won't be live in the app for a few more months - although you can access it now in the Gemini app.

Google first demo'ed this at I/O with the camera version, but again, that is not what is going live. The talk and listen version is going live now if opt-in to the AI Mode experiment in Labs to try Search Live in the Google app on Android and iOS.

You basically can have a conversation with Google, Google said, "you can now have a free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversation with Search and explore links from across the web."

You can technically click on the links that it provides, if you are looking at the phone during this conversation. If not, maybe you will click on the "transcript" button. Google said you can "Tap the “transcript” button to view the text response and continue to ask questions by typing. If you want to revisit a Search Live response, pick up where you left off by heading to your AI Mode history."

Here is how it looks:

We did see Google testing this a couple of weeks ago in the wild.

The camera feature will come in a few months. Google said, "In the coming months, we look forward to bringing even more Live capabilities to AI Mode, including using your camera when you talk back-and-forth so you can show Search what you’re seeing in real time."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2025

Jun 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, AI Mode in Search Console, Audio Overviews and ChatGPT Search Quality

Jun 20, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Larger & Longer Issues Can Take Longer To Reverse In Google Search

Jun 20, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Troubleshooting On Blocking Content From AI Mode & AI Overviews

Jun 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Video Search Tests Speaker Icon With Language Label

Jun 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Investigating Search Clicks Leading To Translated Results

Jun 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Tests New Report Reviews Options For Local Listings
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.