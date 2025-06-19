Google has begun rolling out the audio version, talk and listen version, of Search Live in the Google app to those who opt into the AI Mode experiment. This is not the video/camera/visual version, that won't be live in the app for a few more months - although you can access it now in the Gemini app.

Google first demo'ed this at I/O with the camera version, but again, that is not what is going live. The talk and listen version is going live now if opt-in to the AI Mode experiment in Labs to try Search Live in the Google app on Android and iOS.

You basically can have a conversation with Google, Google said, "you can now have a free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversation with Search and explore links from across the web."

You can technically click on the links that it provides, if you are looking at the phone during this conversation. If not, maybe you will click on the "transcript" button. Google said you can "Tap the “transcript” button to view the text response and continue to ask questions by typing. If you want to revisit a Search Live response, pick up where you left off by heading to your AI Mode history."

Here is how it looks:

We did see Google testing this a couple of weeks ago in the wild.

The camera feature will come in a few months. Google said, "In the coming months, we look forward to bringing even more Live capabilities to AI Mode, including using your camera when you talk back-and-forth so you can show Search what you’re seeing in real time."

This is great for multitasking or when you’re on the go, like if you’re trying to pack for a trip. Tap on the new Live icon to start your conversation with Search and get a helpful audio response. pic.twitter.com/vab2xtg6CI — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) June 18, 2025

