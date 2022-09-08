September 2022 Google Webmaster Report

I am a week late with the monthly Google webmaster report because I was on vacation and these are a pain to put together. But it is important and I wanted to catch you all up on the changes with Google SEO, webmaster, and organic search over the past month.

The big news is obviously the helpful content update from Google that I thought would be massive but after it started to roll out, it proved to be not a huge shakeup at all. I have a ton of stories below just on that topic, so check them out below. We also saw the fourth product reviews update complete and Google say a fifth version will come soon.

Google had some serious issues with Google Search, including an outage, indexing issues and pages dropping out - it was wild. Google launched new featured snippet stuff including callouts, false premise improvements, MUM additions and more. There was also an unconfirmed update earlier in August. And did you know that no search algorithm update focused on links in a long time and that Image Search now uses Google Lens.

Google improved the Search Console errors and thus fixed the validate fix outage. New Search Console video indexing reports are fully live and much more. Plus we had a lot of Google SEO, user interface, local and other topics this past month.

If you missed last month's report, check out the August Google webmaster report here.

Here are the more important stories I pulled out for you all: Google Helpful Content Update:

Other Google Algorithms:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google User Interface:Google Local:Google Misc:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.