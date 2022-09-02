Google Search Tests Explore Brands With & Without Product Images

Google is testing a search feature for more product and e-commerce features, this one is titled "explore products." The explore products feature comes with product images and without product images.

This explore products feature shows you popular brands from the web, according to the subtitle. Here is a screenshot of this from Saad AK on Twitter:

Here is also a video of it in action:

Google > Mobile



I saw "Explore Brands" section in SERPs with two different versions of it; one had the images and one didn't.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR.



Example 1: With Images pic.twitter.com/vCXmTrjt57 — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 29, 2022

Google is really testing so many different user experiences around e-commerce and search these days.

