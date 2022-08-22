Google Maps: Your Review Isn't Posted Email

Google Maps is now notifying reviewers when their review isn't posted. The email says "your review isn't posted" and explains why. In the case below, Google said its moderation systems and processes considered the review to be fake.

The email said, "thank you for your review of [business name goes here]. Unfortunately, it isn't posted because Google's moderation systems and processes identified content that may be fake engagement. It's possible that your contribution also violated other policies."

Here is a screenshot from the Google Business Help Forums:

I am told the email was sent within 15 minutes after trying to leave the review.

In this case, the person said the review is legit, why does Google think it is not? Of course, Google can get it wrong, as you have all seen over the years.

Amy Toman posted about this on Twitter as well:

New, and interesting. Spotted on the GBP Forum this morning by @StefanSomborac and me, a response to a review submission. With Google increasing filters to prevent spam, this is the first time we've seen Google state outright why a review won't be published. pic.twitter.com/oSCjE1GdQe — Amy Toman 🏖😎 (@BubblesUp) August 19, 2022

Forum discussion at Google Business Help Forums.