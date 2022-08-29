Google Tests Quick Read & 5 Minute Read Label In Search Results

Aug 29, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (7) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing a new label in the search results to tell searchers what is a quick read or a page that takes less than five minutes to read. I love this, Google is showing a searcher that they can scan through a piece of content quickly.

I spotted two variations of this from numerous sources, but the first (I believe) to notify me of these are from these sources:

Hardik Oza shared the Quick Read label and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

Lily Ray noticed the < 5 Min Read label and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

click for full size

Do you like this? It shows me that Google says, yes, short but useful content can rank well in Google Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Soft 404s Do Waste Crawl Budget
 
blog comments powered by Disqus