Google Tests Quick Read & 5 Minute Read Label In Search Results

Google is testing a new label in the search results to tell searchers what is a quick read or a page that takes less than five minutes to read. I love this, Google is showing a searcher that they can scan through a piece of content quickly.

I spotted two variations of this from numerous sources, but the first (I believe) to notify me of these are from these sources:

Hardik Oza shared the Quick Read label and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

Lily Ray noticed the < 5 Min Read label and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

Do you like this? It shows me that Google says, yes, short but useful content can rank well in Google Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.