Google has had these discussion carousels for the past couple of years. Now Google also spotted a "conversations" box and also a "discussions and forums" box in Google Search.

These primarily bring up forum threads or social media posts in these boxes.

Here is the "Conversations" box that I can replicate but first spotted by Christina LeVasseur (Brodzky) on Twitter:

Here is the Discussions and Forums new box spotted by Kumarpal Shah on Twitter:

Forum discussion at Twitter.