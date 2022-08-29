Google Helpful Content Update Feedback Form

As you know, the Google helpful content update started to roll out on Thursday, August 25th. Google has opened up a feedback form for you to leave Google URLs of sites that you think shouldn't have been affected or other feedback.

The form can be found over here and asks for the URL of the affected page, the query that shows non-ideal results, and your comments. The form says:

If you feel that your site was affected by Google's recent helpful content update, and you feel that it shouldn't have been affected, use this form to send us feedback. While Google does not use these submissions to take direct action, these reports will help us improve the quality of the search results for everyone. If you find information in Google's search results that you believe appears due to spam, paid links, malware, or other issues that might violate our guidelines, use the spam report form. These reports still play a significant role in helping us understand how to improve our spam detection systems that protect our search results.

John Mueller of Google posted this form in the Google Webmaster Help forums and wrote "We recently released a Search ranking update called the August 2022 helpful content update. This is part of a broader effort to ensure people see more original, helpful content written by people, for people, in search results." He added "If you have any feedback about this update, you can comment on this thread. If you'd like to give us feedback specific to your site, you can use the feedback form for this update. We use your feedback to help our engineers find ways to improve our systems overall. Your feedback is valuable and helps to improve Search for everyone!"

So if you see anything you think is off, let Google know using the feedback form.

