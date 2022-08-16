Google Search Console Coverage Report New Source & Unsubmitted Pages

Yesterday morning, Google fixed the validate fix button and rolled out the more simplified coverage report statuses. With that, Google also added a way to filter the report by resubmitted pages and a new source column.

There are two newish items in this report, outside of the invalid or valid / indexed or not indexed basics.

The first thing is the filter for the coverage report now added a filter named "unsubmitted pages only." This replaced the "indexed, not submitted" filter. Glenn Gabe tweeted about it saying "Note, Google completed the migration to the new, simpler reporting in GSC. In the Coverage reporting, "indexed, not submitted" is gone, but you can still get that by filtering by "unsubmitted pages only"."

Here is what it looks like:

Any Excluded issues that have a corresponding "Submitted but ..." Error version will be combined into one issue with an error status. (For example, the "Submitted URL not found (404)" error and "Not found (404)" excluded issue are combined in the Not indexed status). If you want to filter the report to show only submitted or unsubmitted URLs, you can use the filter dropdown on the main page, and choose either All submitted pages or Unsubmitted pages only.

Also, there is this "Source" column that was added to these reports. The Source value indicates whether the condition listed in the Reason column is caused by the website or by Google. If the reason is a website action, you should fix the issue if it makes sense to do so.

Here is what this looks like:

Forum discussion at Twitter.