Google Search Browse Places Feature With Swipeable Cards

Aug 31, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing a "browse places" search feature where it shows you place cards that you can swipe through and then click on. It is kind of like a new local pack grid view for restaurants, kind of...

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who shared this video cast of it in action (GIF):

Here are more screenshots:

Do you like this? I mean, this is probably in addition to the local pack, and gives more visibility to local restaurants and other local businesses.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

