Google Search Browse Places Feature With Swipeable Cards

Google is testing a "browse places" search feature where it shows you place cards that you can swipe through and then click on. It is kind of like a new local pack grid view for restaurants, kind of...

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who shared this video cast of it in action (GIF):

Here are more screenshots:

🧵 2



"Browse Places" section in mobile serp for local restaurant business.



cc - @rustybrick , @mblumenthal pic.twitter.com/fLDYsRrWY5 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 29, 2022

Do you like this? I mean, this is probably in addition to the local pack, and gives more visibility to local restaurants and other local businesses.

