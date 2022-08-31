Google Search Browse Places Feature With Swipeable Cards

Google is testing a "browse places" search feature where it shows you place cards that you can swipe through and then click on. It is kind of like a new local pack grid view for restaurants, kind of...
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who shared this video cast of it in action (GIF):
Here are more screenshots:
"Browse Places" section in mobile serp for local restaurant business.
Do you like this? I mean, this is probably in addition to the local pack, and gives more visibility to local restaurants and other local businesses.
