Google Business Profile Tests Captions On Business Photos

Google is testing allowing business owners to add captions or descriptions to photos they upload to their business profiles. Mike Blumenthal spotted this in a Google Business Profile Help thread and also posted about it on Twitter.

The funny thing is that this is a feature request for a while and Google told people that this is not coming. A top contributor wrote in the thread "I have heard back from Google and unfortunately the ability to add a description with your photo on search or maps is not available. The team will be looking to add this in the future."

But two days ago, a business owner was able to add them. He wrote "Here is a picture of one of the pictures that I put the description on. Just where you added the picture before below it was a place to put a description of up to 80 characters I believe." He then shared this screenshot in the thread:

As Mike said, "Google is apparently testing the ability for business owners to add captions to their photographs?"

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile Help thread and also posted about it on Twitter.