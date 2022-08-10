Google Search Tests Showing All Of The Menu Bar Options

Google is testing displaying all of the menu bar options under the Google Search bar. This is instead of showing the "more" button, to see more search options. So you see the options for videos, images, finance, news, etc, all listed out without needing to click "more" to see all of the options.

Here is a screenshot of this from Punit on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Here is what I see, the normal version:

I mean, why not list it all out if there is room to show it all?

Forum discussion at Twitter.